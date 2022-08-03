Princess Charlotte gives cute expressions as she joins Prince William & Kate Middleton at Commonwealth Games

Princess Charlotte joined her parents Prince William and Kate Middleton on a visit to the Commonwealth Games in Birmingham. The trio watched swimming, hockey and gymnastics while in Birmingham and it's Princess Charlotte's expressions from the games that became the highlight of the event. The Earl and Countess of Wessex and their children, Lady Louise and James, Viscount Severn also attended the event.

At the Commonwealth Games, Princess Charlotte was seen showing off her moody side as she gave a plethora of expressions while enjoying the games. The photos captured from the games also showed the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge explaining to their daughter elements of various games. The royals were seen cheering and applauding alongside the crowd for England at the games. Princess Charlotte was caught smiling wide, expressing shock during the exciting moments of the game.

Check out Princess Charlotte's photos here:

Recently, Charlotte had also joined Prince William in a cute Instagram video where the duo wished the women's England football team ahead of their Euro 2022 final. The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge are known to often take their kids for events such as last month when the royal couple along with their oldest child, Prince George attended the Wimbledon finals.

At one of the events, Princess Charlotte also revealed her favourite sport and when asked about the same, she revealed it was gymnastics. Kate also revealed during one of the interactions that her daughter spends most of her time upside-down, doing handstands and cartwheels.

