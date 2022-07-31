Princess Charlotte joins dad Prince William to send a message to England's Lionesses ahead of Euro 2022 final

Prince William appeared in a sweet video shared on the Instagram account of Duke and Duchess of Cambridge with daughter Charlotte. In the video, Prince William and his daughter sent a video message for the Lionesses aka England's national women's football team who are competing in the Euro 2022 finals. The video showcased both William and Charlotte wishing them luck.

In the message shared by the Duke of Cambridge, he said, "We both want to wish the Lionesses the best of luck for tonight. You've done amazingly well in the competition and we're rooting for you all the way." Princess Charlotte then added, "Good luck, I hope you win. Bye!"

The sweet video featuring Charlotte received a lot of love from fans who couldn't help but appreciate Princess Charlotte's polite message and also compared her to her mother Kate Middleton as many pointed out how she possessed the similar charm and grace.

Check out the video message HERE

The Lionesses will be playing against Germany in the match which is scheduled to take place on Sunday evening at Wembley Stadium. Prince William is expected to attend the game along with daughter Princess Charlotte and his wife, Kate Middleton. The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge recently also took their son, Prince George for his first Wimbledon game in the royal box. William and Kate are known to be avid sports fans and also hold the roles of patrons for certain sports in the UK. Previously, Prince George was seen attending the Men's Euro Cup with parents William and Kate.

