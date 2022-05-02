Princess Charlotte marks her 7th birthday with adorable birthday portraits clicked by Kate Middleton

Princess Charlotte's new portraits were released on the occasion of her seventh birthday. In the adorable snaps clicked by Kate Middleton, her daughter was seen posing alongside their family dog and the photos show Princess Charlotte is all grown up. Two new portraits of her were released on the social media account of Prince William and Middleton.

The photos in the caption mentioned how Princess Charlotte will be turning 7 on May 2. In the adorable clicks, Charlotte can be seen sitting in a field surrounded by purple flowers. The young royal is all smiles for the camera as she poses with the family dog. The birthday girl can be seen wearing a blue and white cardigan for the photoshoot.

Charlotte's birthday comes days after an already celebratory day, the wedding anniversary of Prince William and Kate Middleton. The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge celebrated eleven years of marriage this year. The couple is parents to three kids, Prince George, Princess Charlotte and Prince Louis.

For Prince Louis' birthday last month, the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge had shared new photos of their youngest child that were also clicked by Middleton. The photos captured him running on the beach. Last month, Prince William and Kate Middleton also honoured Queen Elizabeth on her 93rd birthday as they shared a sweet post honouring her and called her an inspiration.

In June, the family will have a big celebration as they are all set to come together for a big event marking Queen Elizabeth’s Platinum Jubilee.

