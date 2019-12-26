Princess Charlotte wins hearts with her first curtsy to the Queen and by hugging a woman in a wheelchair

Princess Charlotte and Prince Goerge joined Kate Middleton and Prince William at the Queen’s Sandringham estate in Norfolk for the traditional Christmas prayer service. Their attendance marked the royal children's debut at the tradition.

Princess Charlotte and Prince George made their way to the Queen’s Sandringham estate in Norfolk to participate in the Christmas service. Kate Middleton and Prince William made a memorable debut at the traditional Christmas service. While our heart melted seeing the royal children holding Duke and Duchess of Cambridge to accompany Prince Charles, Camila and Queen Elizabeth II for the prayer service, the internet couldn't handle the bag of cutest Princess Charlotte brought along with her at the traditional gathering.

The little munchkin dressed in a royal green ensemble with her hair platted back and a blue ribbon to complete her look. If that wasn't enough to melt the cold-hearted, a photo of Charlotte giving her first curtsy to the Queen has left royal fans weak on their knees. "Okay but Charlotte’s curtsied to the Queen! OMG! So cute! Her momma didn’t first but she did it and she did it like a true Princess! she held her coat and curtsy! So freaking cute!" pointed out a fan.

If that wasn't enough, Charlotte went on and broke the internet when she hugged a woman in a wheelchair. The little Princess accompanied her mother Kate as the Duchess was interacting with fans present outside the church. Fans were showering Charlotte with gifts. From a young boy handing her a bouquet of flowers to a doll, Charlotte was getting all kinds of gifts. While she managed her way through the crowd, she came across a woman in a wheelchair and ended up giving her a hug.

