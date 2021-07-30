Princess Diana and Prince Charles' wedding cake slice that is preserved from 40 years ago to be auctioned

While you may not have gotten an invitation to Prince Charles and Princess Diana's wedding nearly 40 years ago, you can still have the piece of cake served at their wedding. It has been reported by New York Post that a 28-ounce slice of the cake of one served at the Prince and Princess of Wales' wedding is now being sold at an auction on August 11. As per the report, the slice will be priced at approximately 500 pounds.

The slice belongs to the massive wedding cake that was served at Prince Charles and Princess Diana's wedding which took place on July 29, 1981 at St. Paul’s Cathedral in London. As per the report, the slice was a part of an iced cake with a white marzipan base and decoration consisting of a sugary facsimile of the royal coat of arms colored in gold, red, blue, and silver.

While the cake will be auctioned off, it has been maintained by Chris Albury of the UK’s Dominic Winter Auctioneers to Huffington Post that they don't advise anyone on eating it. As per Albury, the condition of the cake is unbelievably good as he mentions, "it appears to be in exactly the same good condition as when originally sold."

The much-talked-about cake was baked over 14 weeks by David Avery, head baker at the Royal Navy’s cooking school in Kent according to New York Post.

Recently, another special item belonging to Prince Charles and Princess Diana was reported to be up for auction. It was Diana's engagement gift, the 1981 Ford Escort Ghia Saloon car that Prince Charles presented to her in May 1981. This is not the first time that items belonging to Princess Diana have piqued interest among auctioneers, it has been reported that her workout wear was auctioned off for millions in the past.

