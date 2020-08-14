Princess Diana had THIS heartfelt advice for Prince William post her split from Prince Charles

The late Princess Diana left a few words of wisdom on love for son Prince William after her controversial divorce from Prince Charles. Scroll down to see what the Princess said at the time.

The late Princess Diana made sure to impart some wisdom on her son Prince William prior to her tragic death in an accident. The late royal sat down with BBC1 Panorama for an interview in November of 1995, two years before her death, to talk about her divorce from Prince Charles following his affair with Camilla, Duchess of Cornwall. During the interview, she discussed how she explained the separation to William and Prince Harry. “I went to the school and put it to William, particularly, that if you find someone you love in life you must hang onto it and look after it. And if you were lucky enough to find someone who loved you, then you must protect it,” she said.

“William asked me what had been going on, and could I answer his questions, which I did. He said, ‘Was that the reason why our marriage had broken up?’ And I said, ‘Well, there were three of us in this marriage, and the pressures of the media was another factor, so the two together were very difficult.’ But although I still loved Papa, I couldn’t live under the same roof as him, and likewise with him.”

“He’s a child that’s a deep thinker, and we don’t know for a few years how it’s gone. But I put it gently, without resentment or anger,” she revealed in the 1995 interview.

In case you missed it, it was recently revealed that Princess Diana’s sons Prince Harry and Prince William were fighting over money and budgets before the former’s royal exit in January. The tell-all book Finding Freedom: Harry and Meghan and the Making of the Modern Royal Family, detailed, “While Charles may be a father to Harry, he’s also their boss, and that makes their relationship complex for a number of reasons.”

The book adds that: “Where you are born in this family dictates your position of power, and because of that, Harry has always come second to his brother, especially when it comes to funding. There were times in the past when Harry wanted to take on bigger projects and do more work, but he couldn’t get the money to support it. William was always the priority. A lot of their quarrels have been over budgets.”

