Princess Diana hoped to 'see her boys' William & Harry reveal the details of her final phone call: Report

Princess Diana was looking forward to "starting a new chapter" reveals Richard Kay, a friend of the late Princess in the upcoming ITV documentary about her life.

Princess Diana's friend Richard Kay was the last person the late Princess of Wales had made a phone call to before her tragic death. According to The Mirror, Richard has now revealed details about their final conversation as part of a new ITV documentary, Diana, which is slated to premiere on June 24. As reported by The Mirror, Princess Diana hoped to reunite with her children, Harry and William.

Mr Richard Kay in the documentary reveals his conversation with Princess Diana saying, "I spoke to her that night. [The] police said that the last call she made was to me. She was desperate to try and make a fresh start and do something different, to explore a different kind of royalty. And she wanted to come back and see her boys", via The Mirror.

Princess Diana's friend further stated that he felt that she was in "quite a good place" and was looking forward to begin a new chapter of her life.

The upcoming documentary will celebrate the late princess' life and trace the journey towards assuming the role of People's Princess. The documentary is being released in celebration of Diana's 60th birth anniversary.

Prince Harry and Prince William are also expected to come together in July to unveil a statue for their late mother. The statue will be unveiled at Kensington Palace's Sunken Garden. It was recently reported that Prince Harry's wife, Meghan Markle will not be attending the ceremony in the UK. As per Entertainment Tonight, a source informed, "Meghan has just had a baby and has no plans to travel to London for the memorial event planned for the statue unveiling."

