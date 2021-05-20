Princess Diana ‘manipulated’ by Martin Bashir into giving her tell all 1995 interview; New BBC report REVEALS

A leaked BBC report recently suggested that BBC’s former journalist Martin Bashir used deceitful ways to secure his controversial interview with the late Princess Diana in 1995.

Journalist Martin Bashir, who gained fame after his infamous interview with the late Princess Diana, is now coming under fire for reportedly using "deceitful methods" to secure the same controversial interview in 1995. According to recent reports the official BBC report that was leaked hints at Bashir manipulating Diana. If you didn’t know, there is currently an inquiry going on by BBC, which states that Bashir, 58, breached the BBC's editorial guidelines by creating two false bank statements to improperly manipulate Diana into giving the interview, according to a report in The Daily Telegraph. Apart from Bashir, the BBC inquiry will also allegedly blast other senior BBC executives over allegations of a cover-up, according to The Daily Telegraph.

"The use of deceit in making factual programs would have been permissible only in the case of investigating serious crime… and where prima facie evidence of the guilt of that person being investigated had already been obtained," Richard Ayre, the BBC's controller of editorial policy in 1995, told The Daily Telegraph Thursday. "Those circumstances clearly don't apply to an interview with the Princess of Wales. It would not have been acceptable to use significant deceit in this case."

If you weren’t aware, Bashi is a former BBC executive, and quit his job as the religion editor ahead of the network's release of the inquiry report. The BBC's deputy director of news, Jonathan Munro, announced the news to staff in a May 15 email, according to The Guardian. "He let us know of his decision last month, just before being readmitted to the hospital for another surgical procedure on his heart," Munro wrote. "Although he underwent major surgery toward the end of last year, he is facing some ongoing issues and has decided to focus on his health."

