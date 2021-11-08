Princess Diana never wanted to ‘give up’ on marriage with Prince Charles despite his affair with Camilla?

There have been telltales about Princess Diana’s life and tragic passing in 1997, but now royal expert Emma Cooper is opening up about the truth behind her marriage to Prince Charles, whom she married in 1981. While speaking to US Weekly, the royal insider said that “even after the separation in 1992, they still carried on doing engagements. I don’t think Diana ever really wanted to truly give up. Actually, it was the queen in the end [that] said, ‘You’re separated. You need to get divorced.’ And I think she never, ever — did she really want to do that? Look, I don’t know. It feels to me from the evidence of all the testimony that we had in her own words, that it was hard for her.”

For the unversed, Cooper was the one who explored Diana’s life as an executive producer on the six-part CNN original docuseries Diana. During her research on Wales’ marriage, the expert found some fascinating details about the late icon and her relationship with Prince Charles.

She further told US Weekly, “On the day Diana’s divorce papers came through, she sat there on her own in Kensington Palace, and she told [royal correspondent Jennie Bond] that the one thing she wanted to do was just pick up the phone and speak to Charles and I just thought, ‘Wow,’ Then she said, ‘Oh, but I couldn’t because I know he’d just think I was silly again.’ And I thought, ‘That’s somebody who is not walking out of a marriage without feeling emotion.’ And actually, on that day, she was also wearing her wedding ring. She was photographed with her wedding ring on. So, I don’t think she ran out of that marriage.”

If you didn't know, Diana and Charles wed in 1981 and soon after welcomed sons Prince William and Prince Harry in June 1982 and September 1984, respectively. However, their marriage broke down due to Prince Charles’ relationship with her former girlfriend (now-wife) Camilla Parker Bowles, and they separated in 1992. The duo finalized their divorce in August 1996, Princess Diana passed away soon after in 1997 after getting into a car accident. After Diana’s tragic demise, the Prince of Wales’ rekindled his relationship with ex Camilla Parker-Bowles and went on to marry her in April 2005.

“[Diana] knew all of this detail about Charles and Camilla, and she was constantly told by the people around [her] that she was crazy, that she was obsessed. It’s sort of language that has been used around women for centuries, which is, ‘You’re hysterical, you’re seeing things, you’re obsessed. There’s nothing in this, let it go.’ Well, she was right. … She was aware of everything, and yet she was constantly told that what she was seeing, she was not really seeing.”

