Princess Diana left a gigantic impact on the world and her well-wishers with her humility. During her last years, the Princess made several shocking revelations about the British Royal family in a tell-all interview. In an astonishing turn of events, six additional hours of interview tapes of the late Princess Diana have been unearthed, shedding new light on her life as a member of the royal family.

The tapes were part of her interviews with biographer Andrew Morton, later compiled into the famous book, Diana: Her True Story. This exciting discovery comes more than two decades after her tragic passing on August 31, 1997, following a car crash in Paris.

Royal commentator Kinsley Schofield delved into the fascinating content of these newfound tapes during a chat with Talk TV’s Cristo Foufas. The tapes, conducted through her dear friend Dr. James Colthurst, who acted as the intermediary between Diana and Andrew Morton, contain six previously unheard hours of her candid revelations. According to reports, these untold segments delve into Diana's complex relationships with her family, providing a fresh perspective on her life within the royal circle.

The mystery surrounding Diana's life has led to the creation of various interpretations of her character over the years. Kinsley emphasized the importance of getting to the truth, as she said, “To the point that people have created this character that might not necessarily be the truth. Getting to the truth is a really exciting thought."

Kinsley Schofield maintained that while Diana's character should be treated with reverence, there is an air of mystery surrounding her life that has led to the creation of a possibly inaccurate public persona. Exploring these newly-revealed tapes is an exciting prospect, as they hold the potential to unveil a more authentic version of Princess Diana.

The newly discovered tapes also offer a unique opportunity to understand Diana beyond the media's portrayals.

