Princess Diana refused to wear Chanel after split from Prince Charles because of THIS reason

In a recent interview with Harper’s Bazaar, Australian designer and stylist Jayson Brunsdson revealed why the late Princess Diana refused to wear the Chanel logo after her divorce from Prince Charles.

There is so much that has been said about Princess Diana’s marriage and divorce from Prince Charles, but Harper’s Bazaar Australia just revealed a tidbit about what was going through Diana's mind after she and Charles split, and it's so heartbreaking. In speaking with designer Jayson Brunsdson, who worked with the royal in 1996, HB revealed that Diana wouldn't wear the Chanel logo because it reminded her too much of Charles and Camilla Parker Bowles' affair.

At one point during an Australian trip in which designer and stylist Jayson Brunsdson assisted her, he suggested Diana wear a pair of Chanel shoes, but she politely declined. He recalled: "She came out holding like handfuls of shoes and bags and just dumped them all down on the couch. Then said, 'What do you think?', so I went through them all and I found a pair of Chanel shoes, and I said, 'Well these would look great with the Versace,' and she said 'No, I can't wear linked Cs, the double C.' So I asked why, and she said, 'It's Camilla and Charles.'"

Jayson added, "It was definitely the timing, it being post-divorce. She would have seen linked Cs and they would have just reminded her of Charles and Camilla. The shoes were quite boldly Chanel, I think they had gold linked Cs on them. And I think for photo optics, people would have honed in on that considering it was so fresh after the divorce as well." Diana and Charles divorced in 1996, so it's totally understandable why she wasn't ready to wear the Chanel logo so soon after the affair and split.

