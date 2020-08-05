  • facebook
  • twitter
  • Share on whatsapp
  1. Home
  2. entertainment

Princess Diana refused to wear Chanel after split from Prince Charles because of THIS reason

In a recent interview with Harper’s Bazaar, Australian designer and stylist Jayson Brunsdson revealed why the late Princess Diana refused to wear the Chanel logo after her divorce from Prince Charles.
18711 reads Mumbai
Princess Diana refused to wear Chanel after split from Prince Charles because of THIS reason Princess Diana refused to wear Chanel after split from Prince Charles because of THIS reason
  • 0
  • facebook
  • twitter
  • Share on whatsapp

There is so much that has been said about Princess Diana’s marriage and divorce from Prince Charles, but Harper’s Bazaar Australia just revealed a tidbit about what was going through Diana's mind after she and Charles split, and it's so heartbreaking. In speaking with designer Jayson Brunsdson, who worked with the royal in 1996, HB revealed that Diana wouldn't wear the Chanel logo because it reminded her too much of Charles and Camilla Parker Bowles' affair. 

 

At one point during an Australian trip in which designer and stylist Jayson Brunsdson assisted her, he suggested Diana wear a pair of Chanel shoes, but she politely declined. He recalled: "She came out holding like handfuls of shoes and bags and just dumped them all down on the couch. Then said, 'What do you think?', so I went through them all and I found a pair of Chanel shoes, and I said, 'Well these would look great with the Versace,' and she said 'No, I can't wear linked Cs, the double C.' So I asked why, and she said, 'It's Camilla and Charles.'"

 

Jayson added, "It was definitely the timing, it being post-divorce. She would have seen linked Cs and they would have just reminded her of Charles and Camilla. The shoes were quite boldly Chanel, I think they had gold linked Cs on them. And I think for photo optics, people would have honed in on that considering it was so fresh after the divorce as well." Diana and Charles divorced in 1996, so it's totally understandable why she wasn't ready to wear the Chanel logo so soon after the affair and split.

 

ALSO READ: When Princess Diana was asked if she wanted son William to succeed Queen Elizabeth instead of Prince Charles

Credits :Harper's Bazaar Australia, Getty Images

Stay updated with the latest entertainment,fashion and lifestyle news. Get our Newsletter

Latest Videos
Michele Morrone replies to THIRSTY COMMENTS and answers many more interesting questions
Rakhi Special: How well does Meezaan Jaaferi & Alaviaa Jaaferi know each other?
From the Bachchan family to Kriti Sanon: Here’s how stars celebrated Raksha Bandhan last year
Friendship’s day special: Shantanu Maheshwari, Kunwar Amar & Dil Dosti Dance Team REUNION
Rhea Chakraborty’s tearful video to Sushant Singh Rajput’s friend’s statements about the actor
Swastika Mukherjee’s EXPOSES Bollywood: Bengali actors don’t get chances like South & Punjabi stars
All about Sushant Singh Rajput’s Case: Family seeking help of Bihar Police to Rhea Chakraborty’s plea to SC
Team Kangana Ranaut and Swara Bhasker are in no mood to spare each other as they spark a verbal fight
Kiara Advani Birthday Special: Stunning traditional appearances of the star at celebrity weddings
From Bihar Police visiting late Sushant Singh’s bank to shocking statements by Ankita Lokhande
Kiara Advani on love, relationships, struggles and break-ups

Pinkvilla has updated its Privacy and Cookie policy. We use cookies to improve your experience on our site and show you Personalized advertisement.

Options

Pinkvilla has updated its Privacy and Cookie policy. We use cookies to improve your experience on our site and show you Personalized advertisement