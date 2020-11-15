Princess Diana’s former bodyguard claims she was ‘battered into submission’ post marriage to Prince Charles

Princess Diana’s former bodyguard Lee Sansum recently opened up about Princess Diana’s mysterious death, her infamous BBC interview, and her failed marriage to Prince Charles.

According to a recent interview from one of Princess Diana’s former bodyguards, the Princess was made to succumb to the pressure of her high-profile marriage to Prince Charles, which fell apart publicly. Lee Sansum, a former military cop and ex-bodyguard, who watched over the People's Princess, said that public scrutiny got harsher after Diana gave the devastating BBC interview about her marriage. Sansum, who was also one of 278 witnesses who gave evidence to an inquest into her death in 2008, claimed in an interview with The Sunday Mirror that the scrutiny of her marriage to the Prince of Wales left her “done” like a boxer after their final fight.

He also dished she was “battered into submission” by her royal marriage, which crumbled right in front of everyone's eyes. During the interview, Lee recalled one of Princess D’s family holidays at St Tropez in July 1997--the month before she died-- and said: “it was like when a fighter is knocked down for the last time and they are just done.” “She’d been screwed over badly." Talking about how the doomed interview changed Diana's life, he said, "There are absolutely grounds for an investigation – she was used,” by journalist Martin Bashir.

Sansum even raised strict reservations over how Diana was constantly questioned for her sanity while she was exploited by others for their own gain. He said, "A lot of people said the princess was crazy but I’m trained in various things such as human behaviour. I didn’t see any signs of the craziness she was alleged to have. She was just a normal person. Can you imagine being told you’re crazy but you’re not? It must be an awful feeling. She was the most balanced, lovely, caring woman. She was a wonderful mother. She was witty and fun," Sansum added.

