Princess Diana’s photographer details how the royal went from ‘Shy Di’ to icon; Remembers her as ‘genuine'

The photographer behind Princess Diana’s most famous photographs recently spoke to People news and opened up about the royal’s journey. 83-year-old Anwar Hussein, who was also a great friend to the princess, detailed Diana's journey from "Shy Di" in the 1980s to the powerful icon she became by 1997 before her tragic passing at age 36.

Speaking to People, Anwar said: "The story of Diana unfolded in front of us. I saw every side of Diana. She was a genuine, good human being. You could see her go from Shy Di, looking down, to becoming stronger — which she had to do. She wanted to prove she was brave enough to do what she wanted."

The photographer who initially worked with Prince Charles when he started working with the royals detailed how over the years he struck up a close working relationship with Diana.

The photographer looked back and shared that Diana would feel "awkward" when posing but she was also a masterful subject. "She had a canny way of showing her mood — whether she was happy or unhappy," Hussein added.

Anwar also opened up about shooting the heartwarming and heartbreaking pictures of Princess Di with leprosy and AIDS patients at the start of the epidemic that went viral back in the day. Hussein said: "It came naturally to her, but she also knew which pictures would go around the world."

Cliff Skelliter, the exhibition's curator from LA who is currently displaying Hussein’s portraits of Diana at Princess Diana: Accredited Access also weighed in and said: "The personal relationship between a princess and a photographer who's with them all the time — they've got a closeness but also a distance in order to get a really interesting take."

