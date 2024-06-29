Princess Diana Wanted To Celebrate ‘Her Independence’ In 1994 Post Divorce Settlement With King Charles: Source

Ahead of Princess Diana’s 54th birth anniversary, the royal source blurted out a major revelation about the princess’ separation from King Charles. While the royal couple officially signed their divorce papers in 1996, both the former Prince and Princess of Wales moved on from their relationship in 1993 itself.

Julia Peyton Jones, a royal gallerist, recalled meeting Princess Diana on June 29, 1994, when she arrived at a Vanity Fair gala wearing the iconic black dress. Jones shared that Lady Diana was enjoying her independence at the time.

Princess Diana’s freedom show at the 1994 gala

The former Princess of Wales attending the 1994 gala in the black off-shoulder dress has been penned as iconic as well as controversial in the books. However, the audience present at the event to greet the lady described her dressing and personality as the symbols of freedom. The royal source revealed that “she wanted to enjoy her independence” after separating from her husband, Prince Charles.

In her book, The Lady Di Look Book, the writer, Eloise Moran, described her meeting with Diana. Moran wrote, “Her head was held high, and she had a grin on her face.”

The author further penned, “No more shoulder pads, just her naked shoulders, strong and stoic. Around her neck was a pearl and sapphire choker that she had worn at many official royal engagements during the eighties—inarguably a nod to her ill-fated marriage and past life, worn like a badge of honor, contrasted against a powerfully risqué ensemble that signaled a sense of an awakening and a new dawn.”

The Summer of 1994

The year 1994 was marked as controversial for the royal family, as not only was the wedding of the decade on the verge of ending, but Princess Diana overpowered Prince Charles’ statements by appearing in the “revenge dress,” as the media had described it.

From her book, Moran shared an excerpt that read, “It was the ultimate power move and the first step in the confident final chapter of her story.” It further stated, “That evening marked the turning point in Diana’s personal narrative.”

Princess Diana continued to enjoy her independence throughout the summer of 1994, emerging as a new public figure.

