Princess Diana Wanted To Re-Do Royal Wedding With King Charles For THIS Reason; Former Hairdresser Reveals

Richard Dalton, Princess Diana's former hairdresser, has revealed a surprising detail from her 1981 wedding to King Charles. Dalton's new book, It's All About the Hair—My Decade with Diana, includes previously untold stories from his time working with the beloved royal.

One of the most shocking revelations is that Princess Diana was dissatisfied with her wedding day hair and wished she could redo the entire event to get it right.

Richard Dalton, who worked with Princess Diana for a decade, called her wedding day hair a disaster in his new book. Although Dalton wasn't in charge of styling her hair on the big day, he was heavily involved in planning her look in the lead-up to the wedding. On July 29, 1981, Diana married King Charles, and his colleague Kevin Shanley was in charge of styling her hair.

Dalton reveals in the book that Diana was dissatisfied with the way her hair turned out. "Diana did express to me that she wished she could do the wedding over again to 'get the hair right,'" Dalton told PEOPLE. Despite her regret, Dalton points out that Diana never mentioned any other aspects of the wedding that she would change.

Dalton's book provides a personal perspective on his decade-long service to Princess Diana. Dalton left her employment in 1991, six years before her tragic death in 1997, but he never forgot her.

Advertisement

He explains that he has never shared these stories publicly before because he respects Diana and the royal family. Dalton, now 76 years old and the same age as King Charles, felt it was time to document his experiences.

Throughout their time together, Dalton and Princess Diana were known for pushing the boundaries of her hair. Dalton styled Diana's hair in many settings, including airplane bathrooms and his own kitchen sink, sometimes with only 15 minutes to spare. Despite the pressure of styling one of the world's most photographed women, Dalton claims he never felt pressure.

Dalton witnessed the highs and lows of Princess Diana's life, particularly during the difficult years of her marriage to King Charles. He described Diana as someone who could be happy one day and sad the next. He saw her witty sense of humor and dedication to her royal duties, but he also saw her struggles with low self-esteem.

Advertisement

ALSO READ: Sydney Sweeney Has THIS To Say About Cassie's Potential Return To Euphoria Season 3: 'The Crazier, The Better...'