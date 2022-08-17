Princess Diana 'would be saddened' by rift between her sons Prince William and Prince Charles; Report

Amid the recent rumours of a rift between the royal brothers Prince William and Prince Harry, biographer James Patterson opens up about how mom Princess Diana would react to their clash in a recent chat with ET. According to Patterson who is about to come out with his latest work Diana, William & Harry, the late royal "would be saddened" at the state of her children's relationship.

As per reports, William and Harry's brotherhood took a turn for the worse after Harry and his wife Meghan Markle decided to leave the royal family in 2020 and stepped down as senior royals to move to California. During his interview, Patterson shared, "I think she would be saddened by the break with the two boys." He continued, "I think that would really make her sad, because they had been so very close as kids, and then... Will obviously deciding [that he] must stay with tradition, and the crown, and the royals, and then Harry making the break."

Patterson also believes that even with the brothers and their opposing opinions on her divorce from Prince Charles, she would have parted ways from the royal in 1996. He added that Diana "would've respected both sides" while going through with the split. He went on to note, "I don't think she looked at the tradition of the royal family and said it's a bad thing. Just the way it operated with her, I think it just didn't fit her at all. It was very difficult. She's a free spirit. That's very, very tough." He continued, "I think she would've been very sympathetic, totally sympathetic, for what Harry did, but I think she would've understood Will's path as well. She was that kind of person. She wasn't terribly judgmental."

As for reconciliation between the brothers, Patterson thinks it's inevitable as he revealed that he "would be surprised if they didn't at some point get close again."

