Princess Diana's Brother Charles Spencer Enlists Divorce Lawyer Previously Employed By King Charles For His Split: Report

Charles Spencer will reportedly be represented by the same lawyer who assisted King Charles in his divorce from the former's sister, Princess Diana, in 1996. The Times reported on June 9 that Charles Spencer, the younger brother of the late Princess of Wales, has hired Fiona Shackleton to represent him in his divorce from wife Karen Spencer.

Shackleton, for the record, has a stellar reputation, having managed numerous high-profile divorce cases not just in Britain but around the world.

Fiona Shackleton — Her distinguished client list speaks volumes

Shackleton also represented Prince Andrew in his divorce from Sarah Furguson in 1996. She represented Paul McCartney in his 2008 divorce from Heather Mills and Princess Haya bint al-Hussein of Jordan in her separation from Sheikh Mohammed Bin Rashid Al-Maktoum of Dubai.

The late Queen Elizabeth II made Shackleton a life peer in 2010, awarding her the title Baroness Shackleton of Belgravia, per the Daily Mail. The barrister, at present, is a member of the House of Lords in the British Parliament. She also attended the wedding of Prince Harry and Meghan Markle in May 2018.

According to the Daily Mail, Shackleton charges £550 ($700) per hour for her service.

The news of Charles Spencer, the 9th Earl Spencer's, legal defense became known the day after he announced his divorce to The Daily Mail.

About Charles and Karen Spencer

Charles, 60, and Karen, 52, married on June 18, 2011, and are parents to 12-year-old daughter Charlotte Diana, whose middle name honors her late aunt.

“It is immensely sad,” Earl Spencer told the aforementioned news outlet in a story published on June 8, elaborating that he now wants to devote his time to all his children and grandchildren. “I wish Karen every happiness in the future,” he added. Both Earl Spencer and Karen were previously married.

The former shares four children with his first wife, Victoria Lockwood, and two children with his second wife, Caroline Freud. Karen, meanwhile, has two daughters from her first marriage to Hollywood producer Mark Gordon.

The Mail, on Sunday, June 9, reported that Charles’ relationship with Karen, the Countess of Spencer, came to an end amid the writing of his memoir, A Very Private School. The outlet also added that Charles, an author and a historian, is “becoming close to” Norwegian archaeologist Dr. Cat Jarman, with whom he co-hosts the history podcast The Rabbit Hole Detectives.

