Princess Diana's brother claps back at 'pathetic' reporter who slammed Prince Harry and Meghan Markle
Prince Harry’s legal battle with MGN regarding the phone hacking case continues. A Daily Mail reporter recently slammed Harry which made his uncle step up to defend him.
Princess Diana’s brother Charles Spencer has taken on the role of the knight in shining armor to rescue Prince Harry. While Harry’s battle with MGN newspaper goes on, the Duke faces more and more criticism every passing day. Harry’s uncle Charles Spencer has come forward to defend him against a tweet bashing him and Meghan.
Prince Harry gets criticised by a reporter
Prince Harry is suing MGN papers alongside a bunch of high-profile individuals, including Elton John. The Duke has claimed that the publishing company was involved in unlawful information gathering and revealed his private information by intercepting his personal calls. Even though MGN has fiercely been denying the claim but has admitted in a 2004 article that Harry was a victim of unlawful information gathering, and they "unreservedly” apologized for it.
Amanda Platell, who is a columnist for the Daily Mail, took a dig at Harry in a recent tweet. She wrote, “Is Harry still obsessed with former love Chelsy Davy? Harry mentions her 118 times in court evidence, Meghan just five times. No wonder Meg’s didn’t show up!" This tweet comes after Harry blamed the tabloids for ruining his relationship with Chelsy Davy, who he dated on and off from 2004 to 2010.
Prince Harry’s uncle Charles Spencer defends him
Charles Spencer, who is the late Princess Diana’s brother, spoke in defense of his nephew as he bashed the journalist. He responded saying, "Pathetic [...] you have no shame, and even less credibility. Last time I heard from you, you were guilty of libelling me, as your employer at [the Daily Mail] agreed. He continued, "Now you’re put up (by them?) to misrepresent significant legal evidence as if it was something trivial."
Charles referred to the article that Amanda wrote about him, stating that he acted in an “unbrotherly, heartless and callous way” towards his sister Diana. Dr Evan Harris, who was a director of Hacked off, also defended Harry in a tweet. Harris wrote, "FACT - Prince Harry's MGN claim is restricted to 1996-2011. He dated Chelsy Davey fc2004-2009 and only met Meghan in 2016." He continued to prove his point by adding, "FACT: Amanda Platell was a Mirror executive during the period the Claimants allege that executives knew about and concealed unlawful information gathering."
Divorce rumors about Prince Harry and Meghan Markle have been making rounds ever since the duchess’s half-sister claimed that their marriage was on the rocks. A recent report also claimed that Meghan is often seen attending parties without Harry.
