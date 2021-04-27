Princess Diana's iconic wedding gown to be part of new royal exhibit ahead of her 60th birth anniversary.

As per the report, Prince William and Prince Harry have given a go-ahead for their mum Princess Diana's wedding dress to be the centerpiece display at the royal exhibit.

Even though Princess Diana bid the royal family and world good bye too soon, her legacy has been carried forward to this day. On 1 July, on what would have been Diana's 60th birthday, several events are being planned. One of them is a temporary exhibition at Kensington Palace which will be held to celebrate Diana's life. At the royal exhibit, Princess Diana's iconic wedding dress will be the star attraction as it will be displayed in all its glory, a report in People revealed.Â

The wedding gown, which was designed by Elizabeth and David Emanuel, and its 25-foot train â€” the longest so far by any royal bride, will be displayed at the Kensington Palace's Orangery. As per the report, Prince William and Prince Harry have given a go-ahead for the wedding dress display. Titled Royal Style in the Making, the exhibit will begin on 3 June and go on for almost a month.Â Â

Apart from the dress, the exhibit will also take a look into the close relationship between fashion designers and its royal clients over the years. The exhibit will also include historic clothing items such as the rare surviving toile for the 1937 coronation gown of Queen Elizabeth's mother, the Queen Mother.

Elizabeth, who co-designed Diana's wedding gown, revealed to People that she's quite ecstatic to see it again. "It will be like seeing an old friend after all these years. I was looking at the images again today and I can't believe how many sequins we sewed onto the dress. This is going to be a wonderful exhibition."Â

Prince Harry and Prince William will also be coming together to unveil their mum Diana's statue on Kensington Palace grounds on her 60th birth anniversary on 1 July.Â

ALSO READ:Â Did Prince Harry meet Prince William, Kate Middleton's kids George, Charlotte & Louis during UK trip? FIND OUT

Share your comment ×