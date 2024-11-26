Princess Diana’s Nieces Clarify Whose Side They’d Take In Prince Harry And William’s Feud; Report

While the feud between Prince Harry and Prince William has become a topic of discussion, some members of the royal community have expressed whose side they will be on, making a clear move.

Princess Diana's nieces Lady Kitty Spencer, Lady Amelia Spencer, and Lady Eliza Spencer recently attended the Centrepoint Awards, which is an event supported by Prince William.

For those who do not know, the sisters are the daughters of Princess Diana's younger brother, Charles Spencer.

While it is rare to see all three sisters being present at the same event, the aforementioned royal personalities attended the recently held award function that celebrates the life-changing experiences of the young generation who had once suffered homelessness.

Both Prince Harry and Prince Williams had managed to hide their differences from the public eye previously.

However, the royal feud between the brothers came forth as Prince Harry made an exit from the family following his marriage to Meghan Markle.

Soon, as the couple living in the USA opened up during an interview with Oprah Winfrey, things between the brothers became even clearer, only deepening the talks on the troubled time of Harry and William.

Harry even mentioned a few words about the same in his memoir, Spare.

Meanwhile, it is crucial to know that the nieces of Princess Diana, Kitty, Amelia, and Eliza are not the only members of the royal community who have shown their deep support towards Prince William.

Other royal names who have publicly shown their support towards William happen to be Princess Beatrice and her husband, Eduardo Mapelli Mozzi. Per Tatler, the couple had joined the three sisters at the aforementioned event, sitting right next to them.

Moreover, a report by The List also suggests that some of Diana's siblings, such as Charles Spencer and Lady Jane Fellowes, are the royal personalities who get along very well with Prince Harry.

According to a report by GBN, Charles Spencer had offered his house to Harry when he visited the funeral of Lord Robert Fellowes.

