Princess Diana's voice coach reveals what her reaction would've been to Prince Harry's daughter Lilibet's name

In a recent interview, Princess Diana's former voice coach Stewart Pearce shared how The Princess of Wales would have been one proud grandmother to Prince Harry and Meghan Markle's daughter Lilibet Diana Mountbatten-Windsor.

"Diana would be thrilled at the choice of name for the little one," revealed Princess Diana's former voice coach and Diana The Voice of Change: Revelations About Diana's Life Principles author Stewart Pearce in an interview to US Weekly, sharing what The Princess of Wales' reaction would have been to Prince Harry and Meghan Markle's daughter Lilibet Diana Mountbatten-Windsor's moniker.

"As Diana was the personification of love and the exemplar of unconditional love, she would have been so excited by the babe and her beautiful names," Stewart added. In an official statement posted on Harry and Meghan's non-profit organisation Archewell's website, the meaning behind Lilibet's precious name was revealed. "Lili is named after her great-grandmother, Her Majesty The Queen, whose family nickname is Lilibet. Her middle name, Diana, was chosen to honor her beloved late grandmother, The Princess of Wales," it read.

Interestingly, Pearce also believes that Diana would have been "in total support" of Harry and Meghan, who stepped back from their senior royal roles and shifted their home base from London to Los Angeles last year.

Meanwhile, Diana's sons Harry and Prince William will be commemorating what would have been their mother's 60th birthday (July 1) with a statue unveiling at the Sunken Garden, Kensington Palace. The heartwarming occasion will see Harry and William reunite post putting up a united front at their grandfather Prince Philip's funeral service on April 17 at St George's Chapel, Windsor Castle.

