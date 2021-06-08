Princess Diana's voice coach speaks on Prince Harry's 'unfortunate lapse of contact' with dad Prince Charles

In a recent interview, Stewart Pearce, Princess Diana's former voice coach shed light on how there's room for improvement, in terms of reconciliation, when it comes to Prince Harry's strained relationship with his father Prince Charles.

Princess Diana's former voice coach and Diana: The Voice of Change: Revelations About Diana’s Life Principles author Stewart Pearce spoke candidly with US Weekly about how there's room for improvement, in terms of reconciliation, when it comes to Prince Harry's strained relationship with his father Prince Charles. "As far as Meghan [Markle] and Harry were concerned, they were 'troubled' by the lack of support received from the 'men in grey suits,' namely the household staff," Stewart revealed.

"...and then the unfortunate lapse of contact with his father [Prince Charles]," Pearce added in regards to the father-son conflict. According to Stewart, Charles "is well known for distancing himself from emotional heightened situations," with the reason being his "caring, sensitive" nature. Hence, The Prince of Wales "chooses to wait to let strong feelings settle down before responding." It was during Harry and Meghan's controversial tell-all interview with Oprah Winfrey when The Duke of Sussex divulged that after the couple announced they were stepping back from their senior royal roles, Charles stopped taking his younger son's calls.

Harry confessed that he felt "really let down" by his dad as "he's been through something similar, he knows what pain feels like and Archie's [Prince Harry and Meghan Markle's two-year-old son] his grandson." Given that Charles eventually started answering his calls, the 38-year-old former senior royal member added, "But at the same time, of course, I will always love him but there's a lot of hurt that's happened and I will continue to make it one of my priorities to try and heal that relationship."

Nonetheless, Pearce believes that the arrival of Harry and Meghan's daughter Lilibet Diana Mountbatten-Windsor will help to mend the divide within the royal family. "Babies always bring inordinate love, joy and hope and so yes," Stewart concluded. This was witnessed in Charles and Camila's short and sweet congratulatory message to Harry and Meghan on Lilibet Diana's birth. Sharing a heartwarming photo of Harry, Meghan and Archie, The Prince of Wales and The Duchess of Cornwall wrote on Instagram, "Congratulations to Harry, Meghan and Archie on the arrival of baby Lilibet Diana. Wishing them all well at this time."

