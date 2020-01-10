Princess Eugenie and husband Jack Brooksbank likely to welcome their first child this year; Details Inside

Almost a year later after exchanging their vows, a latest report reveals that the couple may soon start their family. Read on to know more.

While the main royal family continues to be pre-occupied by the ongoing 'Megxit' drama, immediate members of the royal family continue to maintain a low-key presence. Irrespective, they are never out of sight. The latest gup surrounds Princess Eugenie and Jack Brooksbank who walked down the aisle in October 2018. Almost a year later after exchanging their vows, a latest report reveals that the couple may soon start their family. The couple has been fiercely private about their personal lives, which makes it difficult for fans to access information.

According to a report in New Idea Magazine, Princess Eugenie and Jack Brooksbank may welcome their first child this year. The report quoted psychic Georgina Walker who explained that the pair will grow more in love with each other and 2020 will probably see the arrival of another royal child.

Walker said, “This couple gives me goosebumps. I hear ‘enduring love’ – they are super-glued in their commitment and love for each other. I also hear ‘It’s a girl’, suggesting a baby in 2020, but there will be some speculation and concerns around the timing and the clashing of wedding plans for her sister Beatrice."

Eugenie 's sister Princess Beatrice is reportedly set to tie the knot this year to fiance and property tycoon partner Edoardo 'Edo' Mapelli Mozzi. While the date has not yet been revealed, Beatrice and Edo's wedding will be a low-key affair and will probably not be televised.

