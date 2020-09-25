Princess Eugenie announces she's pregnant with adorable baby mittens: Jack and I are so excited for early 2021

Princess Eugenie announces she's pregnant and due early next year. The news of her pregnancy comes two years after Eugenie and Jack Brooksbank tied the knot.

Congratulations are in order as Princess Eugenie announced her pregnancy. The royal family member has been married to Jack Brooksbank for two years now. Earlier today, she took to her social media account and confirmed that she and Jack are expecting their firstborn. Eugenie has also confirmed that the stork is expected to arrive early next year. She took to Instagram and made the announcement in the cutest way possible! She shared a picture of a pair of adorable baby mittens and revealed the good news.

"Jack and I are so excited for early 2021..." Eugenie captioned the photo. The Buckingham Palace also issued a statement confirming that Princess is expecting her first baby and added that the royal family members, including the Queen, are thrilled learning the news. "Her Royal Highness Princess Eugenie and Mr Jack Brooksbank are very pleased to announce that they are expecting a baby in early 2021. The Duke of York and Sarah, Duchess of York, Mr and Mrs George Brooksbank, The Queen and The Duke of Edinburgh are delighted with the news," the statement read, as per the Royal Family's Instagram account.

Eugenie and Brooksbank tied the knot in the same year as Meghan Markle and Prince Harry. Eugenie walked down the aisle at the St George’s Chapel, Windsor Castle, in October 2018. The wedding was attended by several A-list celebrities including Demi Moore, Naomi Campbell and Robbie Williams. The wedding costs around £2 million at the time which was criticised by taxpayers.

