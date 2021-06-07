Princess Eugenie congratulates cousin Prince Harry & Meghan Markle on the birth of baby Lilibet Diana

Princess Eugenie took to social media to share a sweet message for Prince Harry and Meghan Markle as they welcomed their second child.

Princess Eugenie took to Instagram to congratulate her cousin Prince Harry and his wife Meghan Markle as they welcomed their second baby together. As revealed earlier, the Duke and Duchess of Sussex became parents to a daughter and named her after great grandmother Queen Elizabeth and grandmother Princess Diana. Their daughter has been named Lilibet 'Lili' Diana. Sharing a picture of the duo, Princess Eugene wrote a sweet message to wish the couple.

The royal family's official Twitter account shared that the Queen, Prince Charles, Camilla, and William and Kate were all "delighted" by the happy news. Taking to Instagram, Princess Eugenie too conveyed her congratulations as she wrote, "Congratulations dear cousins.. we couldn't be happier for you all." She shared multiple heart emojis with her message.

Prince Harry's brother Prince William and Kate Middleton also individually shared a message of congratulations through their social media handle as they wrote, "We are all delighted by the happy news of the arrival of baby Lili. Congratulations to Harry, Meghan and Archie."

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle had already confirmed that they were going to be parents to a daughter as they had confirmed the news during Oprah Winfrey's interview. The couple is already parents to 2-year-old Archie Harrison Mountbatten Windsor.

As per reports, Harry and Meghan's daughter is the eighth in line to the British throne. The royal couple is yet to share the first pictures of their baby daughter and fans can't wait to get a glimpse of the little one soon.

