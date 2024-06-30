Princess Eugenie Grateful To Mother Sarah Ferguson For Detecting Her Scoliosis At Early Stages

Princess Eugenie is all praise for her mother and the Duchess of York, Sarah Ferguson, for standing by her side while battling the disease of Scoliosis. On June 29, the princess took to her Instagram account to share a note of gratitude for her mother for detecting her scoliosis in the early stages.

In the post, the member of the British royal family uploaded a throwback picture of herself and Sarah Ferguson from back when the princess was a toddler. For the unversed, Scoliosis is caused by irregular spinal curves, according to Mayo Clinic reports.

A social media post by Princess Eugenie

On her Instagram, Eugenie posted a picture of her baby self and her mother, Sarah Ferguson, exiting a vehicle. While the Duchess of York was dressed in a blue sweater and skirt, the princess donned a green top and checkered skirt to match her mother. Under the picture, the princess wrote the caption, “My mum caught my scoliosis early and I was lucky enough to get the help I needed at 12 years old. I thank her so much for that and I also thank her for the confidence to be proud of my scar.”

It further read, “She removed all the stigma around having scoliosis for me by confidently showing people what I’d been through and it took all the fear and anxiety out of being different at such a young age.”

Eugenie, along with her mother, also tagged the organization that works for the welfare of people going through scoliosis on her post. Moreover, Ferguson, too, dropped a heartwarming comment under the post.

Sarah Ferhuson’s cancer diagnosis

Earlier this year, the Duchess of York shared that she was diagnosed with skin cancer. The news made rounds in the media just months after Ferguson battled breast cancer. The source close to the Duchess shared that the doctors detected a usual pattern of moles growing on her body and that Ferguson will have to undergo the surgery of Mastectomy.

After Sarah Ferguson, two other royals—the king and Kate Middleton, too—opened up about battling cancer and undergoing treatments.

