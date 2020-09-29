Princess Eugenie & Jack Brooksbank to skip royal title for their baby like Prince Harry & Meghan Markle did?

Princess Eugenie and Jack Brooksbank are most likely to not give their soon-to-be-born baby a royal title as they feel it “can be a curse as well as a blessing.”

Princess Eugenie and her husband, Jack Brooksbank, delighted royal fans last week when they announced they were expecting their first child together. “Jack and I are so excited for early 2021….,” the 30-year-old Princess of York shared on her Instagram page while holding a cute pair of bear slippers. The Palace later confirmed the news, writing, that the couple “are very pleased to announce that they are expecting a baby in early 2021.”

Many fans are wondering though, will the baby receive a royal title or will Eugenie and Jack choose not to give the baby one, much like Prince Harry and Meghan Markle did with their own son, Archie. A royal family insider is sharing that the newborn probably won’t have a title. “Even if the Queen offered them a title as a gift, it’s not Eugenie or Jack’s desire for their child to have a title,” a source told Vanity Fair.

“Eugenie knows that a title can be a curse as well as a blessing and she and Jack want their child to live an ordinary life and eventually work to earn a living.” They added, “Titles really don’t matter to Jack and Eugenie, they just want a happy healthy child.”

This will be the second great-grandchild for the Queen who would not receive a title, following Archie. Two of Her Majesty’s grandchildren – Peter Phillips and Zara Tindall – also do not have royal titles; while two others do, but will not use them in their lives.

