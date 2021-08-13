Princess Eugenie joins Queen & mum Fergie for crisis talks after sexual assault claims against Prince Andrew

Content Warning: This article includes references to abuse.

New mom Princess Eugenie was recently pictured by Daily Mail, arriving at Balmoral castle as a show of support for her father Prince Andrew in the wake of allegations of his sexual abuse. The 31-year-old Princess was pictured at the castle in Aberdeenshire, where the disgraced prince is reportedly locked in crisis talks with Queen Elizabeth and his ex-wife Sarah Ferguson. Eugenie flew to Aberdeen Airport from London Heathrow to play peacemaker between her father and grandmother--The Queen.

As far as the allegations go, Prince Andrew has already denied the allegations made by a victim of his pal--late disgraced financier Jeffrey Epstein.

The lawsuit against Andrew was filed in New York by Virginia Giuffre," who was trafficked by the Duke's paedophile pal Jeffrey Epstein when she was 17. Ms Giuffre - who was known as Virginia Roberts - has alleged the Duke is guilty of “rape in the first degree”, when she was held against her will by Epstein when she was 17 in 2001. The mum-of-three, now 38, claims she was left fearing for her life if she refused to have sex with Andrew, who was around 40 at the time of the alleged wrongdoing. Andrew, 61, has been given 21 days to respond, or has been warned he faces judgement by default.

Giuffre’s attorney, David Boies said, “If she doesn't do it now, she would be allowing him to escape any accountability for his actions and Virginia is committed to trying to avoid situations where rich and powerful people escape any accountability for their actions.” Andrew is accused of sexual assault and deliberate infliction of emotional distress in the complaint, which demands specific compensatory and punitive damages as per People magazine.

Also Read: Jeffrey Epstein victim files lawsuit against Prince Andrew accusing him of sexual assault

If you need support or know someone who is struggling, please reach out to your nearest mental health specialist or speak to someone about it. There are several helplines available for the same.