Princess Eugenie mourns Prince Philip in moving note; Says ‘we will look after granny’ Queen Elizabeth for him

Princess Eugenie recently wrote a heartfelt note remembering her late grandfather Prince Philip. Scroll down to see what the Duke of Cambridge wrote.

After Prince Philip passed away on Friday, his granddaughter Princess Eugenie is finally opening up on the tragic demise. Princess Eugenie has broken her silence and released a statement on the death of her grandfather, Prince Philip. Today, the royal took to Instagram and wrote: “Dearest Grandpa,⁣ We all miss you,” she started her note. “You would be so touched by all the tributes that have been shared with me the past few days. ⁣People remember sitting next to you at a dinner, or shaking your hand once, who remember you saying hello in passing, or remember how much their DofE award meant to them,” she continued. “I remember learning how to cook, how to paint, what to read. I remember laughing at your jokes and asking about your spectacular life and service in the navy.”

She added, “I remember incinerating the sausages and you swooping in to save the day.⁣ I remember your hands and your laugh and your favourite beer. I will remember you in your children, your grandchildren and great-grandchildren. ⁣Thank you for your dedication and love for us all and especially Granny, who we will look after for you.”

If you didnt know, just days ago, Prince William, Prince Charles, Prince Harry, Princess Anne and many other senior royals took to social media to remember the late Duke. In his note, Prince William wrote: “My grandfather’s century of life was defined by service – to his country and Commonwealth, to his wife and Queen, and to our family.” He continued: “I feel lucky to have not just had his example to guide me, but his enduring presence well into my own adult life – both through good times and the hardest days.”

