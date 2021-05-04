Princess Eugenie praises husband Jack Brooksbank on his 34th birthday; Calls him ‘exceptional’

Princess Eugenie recently shared some never-seen-before photos of husband Jack Brooksbank with their son August to mark Jack’s 34th birthday.

New mom Princess Eugenie recently celebrated her husband Jack Brooksbank's birthday! To mark the special day, the royal shared a few photos of Jack on social media. The princess shared 3 photos of the 34-year-old, the pics featured Jack with their son August Philip Hawke, who was born on February 9. The first photo showed Jack looking back at the camera as he cradled his son on his chest, showing off his personalized sweater (which he previously wore in another Instagram post by Eugenie). The second photo showed Jack carrying a bundled-up baby August in a baby carrier. The final photo featured Jack from the back walking along a lake with flowers in bloom all around.

Along with the rare private pictures, the royal also wrote: "You are exceptional." "Happy Birthday my love." Over the past few months, the royal has taken to social media repeatedly to share updates of her first child August. She recently posted something for her first mother’s day and her own birthday. As a family, the duo made their first outing recently at her grandfather Prince Philip's funeral on April 17. They joined Eugenie's older sister Princess Beatrice, Beatrice's husband Edoardo Mapelli Mozzi, Prince Harry, Prince William and Kate Middleton, along with other members of the royal family, including the Queen as they said goodbye to the 99-year-old.

After Prince Philip’s passing, Eugenie shared a moving tribute to the late royal on Instagram. "I remember learning how to cook, how to paint, what to read. I remember laughing at your jokes and asking about your spectacular life and service in the navy," she wrote. "I remember incinerating the sausages and you swooping in to save the day.⁣ I remember your hands and your laugh and your favourite beer," she said.

