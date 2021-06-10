Princess Eugenie remembers grandpa Prince Philip on 100th birth anniversary with endearing photo

Several members of the royal family remembered Prince Philip in a special way and one of them was his granddaughter Princess Eugenie.

The royal family marks an important milestone today as late Prince Philip turns 100 today. The Duke of Edinburgh, who passed away in April 2021, would have turned 100 today. Several members of the royal family remembered him in a special way and one of them was his granddaughter Princess Eugenie. Taking to Instagram, Eugenie shared an endearing photo featuring Prince Philip and Queen Elizabeth.

In the photo, the Queen can be smiling away with Prince Philip at the back probably sharing a joke with the priest. Sharing the photo, Eugenie captioned it, "Thinking of Grandpa on what would have been his 100th birthday." Several royal fans sent Eugenie their wishes as one commented, "I read the book Young Prince Philip . Amazing man .Humour that we just don’t see anymore."

Back in April, she had also shared a heartwarming note for her grandpa on his demise. "Dearest Grandpa,⁣ We all miss you. You would be so touched by all the tributes that have been shared with me the past few days. People remember sitting next to you at a dinner, or shaking your hand once, who remember you saying hello in passing, or remember how much their DofE award meant to them. ⁣I remember learning how to cook, how to paint, what to read. I remember laughing at your jokes and asking about your spectacular life and service in the navy."

Queen Elizabeth also marked Prince Philip's 100th birth anniversary in a special way!

