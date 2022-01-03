Princess Eugenie shares new photos of her son in 2021 lookback post; Remembers ‘brightest light’ Prince Philip

Princess Eugenie started this year with some special pictures of her extremely private family, including her newborn baby boy. While looking back at some of the most memorable moments of 2021, the senior royal shared the sweet pictures and also revealed the name of her and Jack Brooksbank’s son– August Philip Hawke Brooksbank. The 31-year-old royal had fans overjoyed when she posted the never-before-seen images of the duo spending some one-on-one time with their son, now 11 months old.

In one of the pictures posted by Eugenie, the princess and new mom could be seen grinning as she enjoyed some fresh air with baby August. Another picture showed the mother-son duo on an outdoor walk, and one photo captured a candid moment of Jack carrying August when he was a newborn. Along with the first look at August, the princess also shared some unseen selfies with her husband Jack, 35, as well pictures of herself with sister Princess Beatrice's daughter Sienna and a throwback shot of her late grandfather Prince Philip and grandmother Queen Elizabeth II. You can see her post here.

Alongside the nostalgic photos from the year that was, Eugenie wrote: "Happy New Year to all.. Goodbye, 2021. A year that blessed us with our boy and saw our family grow with new additions but also a year that took some of our biggest and brightest lights. Forever in our hearts." The first look at their little baby boy comes just a month before his impending 1st birthday next month. When announcing their little one's arrival in 2021, the couple gushed, "Our hearts are full of love for this little human, words can't express."

