Princess Eugenie wins hearts as she includes Prince Harry in coronation post; See PHOTOS

The youngest child of Prince Andrew and his ex-wife Sarah Ferguson, Princess Eugenie, shared a carousel of pictures from King Charles' coronation on Saturday. She made sure to post a few glimpses of the Duke of Sussex in some of the pics.

At King Charles III’s coronation, Princess Eugenie donned a navy blue dress that she teamed up with a coat, hat, and shoes in the same color. Jack Brooksbank, Eugenie’s husband, joined in wearing a black suit and accessorized it with a blue tie that goes with her wife's outfit. Princess Eugenie had many dazzling moments throughout the events. During the coronation ceremony, the niece of King Charles III flaunted her baby bump while wearing a white dress with black stripes.

Did Princess Eugenie include Harry in her pictures?

Following the coronation ceremony, Eugenie shared an Instagram post claiming that the amazing celebration of the King was very special to her and other observers. Along with the pictures, she wrote, "Yesterday meant so much to me, as I'm sure it did to so many watching. What a magical celebration for The King, The Queen, our country, and the Commonwealth. The day was such a reflection of dedication and service to our country."

In a carousel of pictures, Eugenie could be seen standing next to her sister Princess Beatrice and cousin Prince Harry, Edoardo Mapelli Mozzi, and Jack Brooksbank, respectively.

Fans reaction to Princess Eugenie’s inclusion of Harry in her post

Royal family fans thanked Princess Eugenie for including Prince Harry in her post. One person commented, "He's been iced out for the most part, so it's wonderful to see your support." A second user wrote, "I'm glad you included Harry in the photos you chose." Prince Harry and Jack Brooksbank had a good time together at the coronation. Fans observed Brooksbank treating Princess Eugenie's cousin like a loyal friend by smiling warmly and conversing quietly.

