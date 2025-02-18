Princess Lilibet Makes a Rare Appearance With Mom Meghan Markle On Newly-Launched ‘As Ever’ Website

Princess Lilibet, the 3-year-old daughter of Prince Harry and Meghan Markle, has made a rare and sweet appearance alongside her mom in a new photo.

Featured on Meghan's freshly launched website for her lifestyle brand, As Ever, the image offers a heartwarming glimpse of the mother-daughter duo. It's a special moment for both Meghan's brand and Lilibet’s first public debut.

In the intimate photo, Meghan and Lilibet are seen walking hand-in-hand through a lush grassy field. The backdrop features palm trees and the Pacific Ocean, creating a beautiful, serene scene. Both are dressed in white, with Lilibet’s red hair, a trait she got from her dad, Prince Harry, flowing gently as she walks barefoot next to her mom.

The photo was released as part of the launch of As Ever, Meghan’s rebranded lifestyle brand. Previously known as American Riviera Orchard, the brand has now expanded its focus to include a wider range of topics such as food, gardening, and thoughtful living.

Meghan shared the reason behind the name change in a recent Instagram video, sharing her excitement about the new direction of her brand.

Meghan Markle shared that she initially chose the name American Riviera, inspired by her Santa Barbara neighborhood, but felt it was limiting. “It’s a nickname for Santa Barbara, but it limited me to things that were just manufactured and grown in this area,” Meghan stated.

After Netflix became a business partner, both for her upcoming show and her brand, she knew it was time for a fresh start. The name As Ever symbolizes continuity and her long-standing passion for cooking, crafting, and gardening, which have been part of her journey since launching The Tig in 2014.

Meghan teased upcoming products for As Ever, including her famous fruit preserves. “I think we’re all clear at this point that jam is my jam,” she joked. However, she also hinted at many more products that she’s excited to share with her audience.