The Swedish royal family released some wonderful news along with a beautiful photo of Princess Madeleine with her family to commemorate the princess' 42nd birthday this week. The official Instagram account of the royal family posted an adorable picture of Madeleine beside her husband, Christopher O'Neill, and their three kids, Princess Leonore, Prince Nicolas, and Princess Adrienne.

Princess Madeleine and family to move back to Sweden

The social media account revealed the news that the family will be returning to Sweden after living in Florida since 2018.

The princess and her family spent several years living in London before relocating to the Sunshine State in the fall of 2018. In 2023, it was first stated that Madeleine and her family would be moving back to her own country; the major relocation was scheduled to take place that summer. Margareta Thorgren, the information manager for the Royal Court of Sweden, declared in July that the relocation had been postponed.

Madeleine traveled back to Sweden with her family in June of last year to celebrate National Day. In honor of the occasion, the queen posted a photo of her family on Instagram. Madeleine's girls and herself were pictured wearing traditional Swedish costumes in blue and yellow, adorned with sunflowers, layered over white collared blouses.

Advertisement

Seventh in line for the Swedish crown, Madeleine is no stranger to American life. In 2010, Madeleine, who was single, relocated to New York City and started working for Queen Silvia's World Childhood Foundation as a project manager.

Madeleine and O'Neill got married in 2013, and the princess and the British-American businessman lived in New York City for a while before their first child was born at a hospital in the United States in 2014. The family bought a vacation house there as well before relocating permanently to Florida.

ALSO READ: Ian McKellen, Viggo Mortensen Secretly Being Dropped From Lord of The Rings: The Hunt For Gollum? DEETS