Princess Rhaenyra Confirms THIS Fire & Blood Character Exists In House Of The Dragon and It's Crucial Player For Team Black

Warning for House Of The Dragon and Fire & Blood spoilers!

The premise of the Dance of the Dragons was finally set after Rhaenyra and Alicent’s confrontation in the last episode. Violence is about to ensue, and there’s no turning back! One of the key scenes that links the show’s current timeline to the future of House Targaryen is Rhaenyra sending her younger children to Pentos with Rhaena and the Dragon eggs.

However, the mention of one character that gave hints for the show’s future was—the dragon Stormcloud!

ALSO READ: ‘That Was Interesting’: House Of The Dragon Director On THIS Cameo In Episode 3 And What It Meant For Daemon’s Character

What could Stormcloud’s existence mean for the show’s future

Believe it or not, Stormcloud played a crucial role in the Targaryen civil war, especially in the Battle of The Gullet. In the books, Rhaenyra sends her younger sons, Aegon and Viserys, to Pentos.

However, when their ship gets attacked, Aegon flies back to Dragonstone on Stormcloud to alert team black of the attack. He unwillingly leaves Viserys behind, who remains unfound throughout the Dance of The Dragons event.

Considering the show’s timeline, Aegon is too young to mount a dragon, and Stormcloud has been mentioned as a hatchling who is small but "will grow." So, either the show will do a time jump—which seems unlikely— or they could have Rhaena replace Aegon’s role in the Battle of The Gullet.

Advertisement

Another major link between HOTD and GOT timelines is the dragon eggs! Season 2, episode three’s director, Geeta Vasant Patel, has confirmed that three of the four eggs Rhaenyra gave Rhaena while departing are Daenerys' eggs from Game of Thrones.

“Those are Daenerys' eggs. All of us who work on this show are big Game of Thrones fans, so it was very exciting to shoot that scene,” she told Mashable.

What can you expect from the next episode of HOTD?

As per the fourth episode preview, a battle is about to ensue! According to the books, Sir Cristin Cole led the initial and important battle, The Battle Of Rook's Rest. The next episode will most likely adapt to the epic battle, which may lead to the death of a fan-favorite character!

So far, both Team Black and Team Green have played their hands in retaliation to the deaths of Prince Luke and Prince Jaehaerys, respectively. After Rhaenyra’s last attempt at peace and reconciliation was denied by Alicent, the Black Queen will go to all measures to get her rightful throne back!

Advertisement

The new episode of House of the Dragon will be aired on Sunday, July 7 at 6:00 PM PT/ 9:00 PM ET. And on Monday, July 8, at 2:00 AM BST and 6 AM IST.

ALSO READ: Rhaenyra May Have Gained An Ally In THIS House Of The Dragon Character; Check Out Easter Eggs From Last Episode