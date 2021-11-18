The Princess Switch 3: Romancing the Star Review: Vanessa Hudgens' movie is chaos wrapped in Christmas cheer

The Princess Switch 3: Romancing the Star

The Princess Switch 3: Romancing the Star Cast: Vanessa Hudgens, Remy Hii, Nick Sagar

The Princess Switch 3: Romancing the Star Director: Michael Rohl

The Princess Switch 3: Romancing the Star Stars: 2.5/5

Always leave it to Vanessa Hudgens for bringing in the holiday vibe early, because what is Christmas without a brand new The Princess Switch movie? Like every other project under the franchise, the latest, The Princess Switch: Romancing the Star serves every possible Christmas candy, until it's out of them, and all you are left with is 2-hours of deranged chaos.

For starters, Queen Margaret (Vanessa Hudgens), Princess Stacy (Hudgens) and Fiona Pembroke (at this point, you shouldn't be surprised as it is Hudgens again) have now formed an alliance to recover the Star of Peace that has been wrongfully (and don't ask me how!) stolen. After the entire fiasco in The Princess Switch: Switched Again, epic villainess Fiona is serving her community service hours at a convent school. However, she is needed in the castle to retrieve the much precious and now stolen artefact. What comes after that is the return of Reggie (Ricky Norwood) and Mindy (Florence Hall) aka her 'minions' who are anything but enthused to be back. Making his way into Fiona's life again, her high-school sweetheart, Peter Maxwell (Remy Hii) comes to her rescue as the boss of a private security firm who has had a bit of a shady past himself, but when it's about high school love, who cares for a little crime, right?

Vanessa Hudgens really holds the fort together in this one-woman show (metaphorically and literally)! Her voice modulations to support each of the characters is an overdramatic surprise but once I was acquainted with that, Hudgens seemed to be a force to be reckoned with. Quite rightly, it is for Hudgens that you might think of finishing off the entire movie in one go. While Hudgens' Fiona Pembroke is the star in her own ways, I must also give it to her friends Reggie and Mindy for being two of the most hilarious characters ever, as the others seemed to be lacking spirit as compared to the duo. Peter Maxwell makes an epic entrance and exits like the true hero of the sequel, but I cannot say the same for Kevin Richards (Nick Sagar) and Prince Edward (Sam Palladio) who had better points to prove in the previous two instalments.

Even as their world seemed to be falling apart, the stars of the show (mostly Vanessa) didn't shy away from portraying her characters in stunning costumes, and I can gush about Fiona Pembroke's closet for days at a stretch if given a chance! Her blonde wig, corsets, animal-printed long coats and glamorous dresses were more than enough to add that impressive vibe to the movie.

I cannot call the entire plot too intense, for much like every other happy-go-lucky The Princess Switch movie, this one too has its fair share of 'lame' and 'insane.' Despite really craving for an iconic ending (and the movie was totally moving in that direction), all I was given was a joyous yet terribly forced conclusion. Nonetheless, if it's about the princesses, it ought to have the fairytale vibe, which this sequel has in abundance. If you're looking for a casual, romantic and angsty drama to watch on Christmas, this movie should serve just right! The ending, which I'm not going to spoil, might want you to hug your closest pals, and celebrate the holidays in warmth and happiness.

Summing it up, The Princess Switch: Romancing the Star was everything but about the "star." I wouldn't mind a fourth instalment, as the movie might have been mindless, to say the least, yet the heavy tango, good looking cast and Hudgens' dramatic appearances made it somewhat of a tolerable show!