The Princess Switch 3 Trailer: Vanessa Hudgens promises triple chaos in a yuletide heist

The trailer of The Princess Switch 3 is finally here and it looks absolute fun as Vanessa Hudgens returns as not one but three characters, Stacy, Margaret and Fiona. The Princess Switch franchise is back to make your Christmas better and this time it comes with a chaotic royal heist as the trio take on the task of finding the missing Star of Peace.

The first trailer of The Princess Switch 3 is here and it is full of romantic hijinks and other fun elements. Bringing back Hudgen's party girl character of Fiona for the third part, the film will see Stacy, Margaret and Fiona coming together to solve the case of the missing Star of Peace as they plan to get it back by planning an epic heist. The film also introduces Remy Hii as Fiona's love interest.

Check out the trailer of the film here:

The third part in The Princess Switch series looks exactly what fans would have expected it to be, another wild ride consisting of switches between the doppelgangers. There's a lot of Vanessa Hudgens in this one and at one point, all three of them even sport the same blonde look.

The film is sure to appeal to the holiday season film fans who can't wait to catch all the fun romantic moments that this film will bring. Apart from Hudgens, the film will also have Sam Palladio as Prince Edward and Nick Sagar as Kevin return to the franchise. The Princess Switch 3 is all set to release on Netflix on November 18, 2021.

ALSO READ: Vanessa Hudgens thought she would be 'married at 25' but is glad she didn't because of THIS reason