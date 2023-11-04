Priscilla: Cailee Spaeny on how she channeled the Queen of Rock ‘n’ Roll

At the age of 14, Priscilla Beaulieu met Elvis Presley, a meeting that sparked a legendary love story in the world of rock 'n' roll. Fast forward to when the star of Priscilla, Cailee Spaeny, was 14, she found herself captivated by Sofia Coppola, the director of The Virgin Suicides. Little did she know that a decade later, she'd be sharing croissants with her idol in New York.

A surreal meeting with Sofia Coppola

Sofia Coppola, known for her signature chic aesthetic, sought an actress to portray Priscilla Presley from ages 14 to 29 for her film. The movie shows the highs and lows of Priscilla and Elvis's relationship, from their first meeting in 1959 to their 1973 divorce. Fortunately, Cailee Spaeny's youthful appearance made her a perfect fit for the role, and Kirsten Dunst's endorsement played a crucial part in her casting.

A full-circle connection with Kirsten Dunst

Kirsten Dunst, who has frequently worked with Coppola, recommended Spaeny based on her positive working experience with her.

Sofia Coppola's distinct style

Spaeny received the script in a pink envelope, accompanied by a handwritten thank-you card and a striking photo of Priscilla. This emphasized Coppola's signature chic style and left a lasting impression. According to Spaeny, Coppola has a unique talent for capturing the complexities of young women's lives and the struggle to break free from societal expectations.

Learning from the real Priscilla Presley

Coppola arranged for Spaeny to speak directly with Priscilla Presley, which provided insights and personal anecdotes. Their four-hour conversation offered Spaeny a unique perspective into the queen of rock 'n' roll's life.

Creating chemistry

Coppola cast Spaeny and Jacob Elordi without a chemistry read, so the two stars bonded by going horseback riding, an idea by Spaeny. Despite the awkward conversation angle, the bonding experience was essential to establishing trust and a strong connection before filming.

Challenges and fun on set

The 30-day shoot in Toronto had both fun and challenges. The film was shot out of order, requiring Spaeny to portray different ages in the same day. Approximately 130 different looks, including hair, makeup, and costumes, helped anchor the story in time. Spaeny faced the unique challenge of managing Priscilla's iconic bouffant hairstyle, which, along with heels and '60s dresses, took her outside her comfort zone.

A triumph in Venice

Cailee Spaeny's portrayal of Priscilla earned her the Best Actress award at the Venice Film Festival, where the movie premiered. This achievement marked a career highlight, but the ultimate validation came from Priscilla Presley herself, who saw her life through the film and praised Spaeny's performance.

A transformative journey

For Cailee Spaeny, the role of Priscilla was a transformative experience, both professionally and personally. Her journey into the life of the Queen of Rock 'n' Roll under Sofia Coppola's direction is a testament to her talent and dedication as an actress.

