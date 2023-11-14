Priscilla could've had Lana Del Rey sing its soundtrack, Sofia Coppola reveals

Sofia Coppola's latest movie, Priscilla, is a biopic about the relationship between Elvis and Priscilla Presley. The movie takes a tender yet clear-eyed look at the often-toxic blend created by mixing first love and fame. The film is told through Priscilla's eyes and explores the unseen side of a great American myth in Elvis and Priscilla's long courtship and turbulent marriage, from a German army base to his dream-world estate at Graceland. The movie has been praised by critics for its subtle and nuanced approach to the story. Cailee Spaeny and Jacob Elordi portray the iconic couple in the movie.

Sophia Coppola talks about featuring Lana Del Rey in Priscilla

Sofia Coppola recently disclosed that there were plans to include Lana Del Rey in the soundtrack of her Priscilla-related project. Unfortunately, due to scheduling conflicts, this collaboration didn't materialize. During a recent interview with E! News , Coppola explained, "We were hoping she could do a song for it, but it didn't work out with the timing."

Coppola went on to express her surprise at discovering the strong connection fans have made between Lana Del Rey and the King of Rock and Roll while she was working on the Priscilla project. She noted, "I'm learning that people really connect Lana Del Rey and Priscilla, and I didn't realize that, but I got a lot of requests with, 'How is she gonna be a part of the movie?'"

Lana Del Rey: A longtime fan of Elvis and Priscilla Presley

Lana Del Rey has long been known as a devoted fan of both Elvis and Priscilla Presley, paying tribute to them in her own unique way throughout her music career. She often channelled the spirit of Priscilla by adopting the iconic '60s style, characterized by voluminous hair and dramatic eyeliner.

Notably, in her song Body Electric, Lana Del Rey included the line "Elvis is my daddy," showing her reverence for the music legend. In addition, she featured a 2008 demo titled Elvis in Eugene Jarecki's documentary The King, released in 2017, further underscoring her enduring admiration for Elvis Presley.

Sofia Coppola also revealed that she extended an invitation to the Grammy-nominated singer to attend the premiere of her project related to Priscilla. While Lana Del Rey couldn't make it, the director expressed she is “excited for her to see it.”

The film, adapted from Priscilla's memoir Elvis and Me, offers an intimate portrayal of the love story between Elvis and Priscilla Presley. It is narrated from Priscilla's viewpoint, chronicling their journey from their initial encounter in 1959 to their eventual marriage.

