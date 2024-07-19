Priscilla Presley Files New Lawsuit As She Claims To Have Suffered USD 1 Million Monetary Loss

Priscilla Presley, 79, is claiming that a woman named Brigitte Kruse, along with other people, has taken advantage of her, which resulted in a monetary loss. Priscilla’s lawyer, Marty Singer, filed a new lawsuit on July 18 for the same. Read ahead to know more about the allegations.

Details about Priscilla Presley’s lawsuit

Priscilla claims that the Kruse, along with others, stole USD 1 million from her, per the documents obtained by People magazine.

Kruse’s legal team gave a statement to the publication saying that they couldn't respond because the counsel had not been served with a copy of the lawsuit. The statement added that they have alerted her attorneys about not having a copy of this filing, but they have not heard back from them.

In the filings by Presley, the names of Kevin Fialko, Lynn Walker Wright, Vahe Sislyan, and Priscilla Presley Partners have been mentioned.

As per the outlet, in the filings, Kruse, the founder of Kruse GWS Auctions, managed Priscilla’s money and coerced her into a “form of indentured servitude” by garnering her trust, “isolating her from the most important people in her life, and duping her into believing that they would take care of her (personally and financially).”

The fillings alleged that Priscilla was convinced that all her ex-advisors were either not competent or deceitful, and as a result of mismanagement, she was leaving millions on the table.

As per the outlet, the filings also claimed that the defendants were able to deceitfully induce Priscilla into granting them power of attorney, control over her family and personal trusts, and control over her bank accounts by isolating her and becoming deeply involved in every part of her life.

According to the outlet, the documents state that the 79-year-old met Kruse through mutual connections to discuss Kruse's business selling Elvis memorabilia. It is alleged that Kruse “quickly immersed herself” in her life, and they started working together by the end of 2021.

Per the filings, Priscilla’s new advisers, whom Kruse chose "falsely,” informed her that she was financially unstable and that she “would not survive without their ability to exploit her name, image, and likeness on her behalf.” This is allegedly how Kruse obtained access to Priscilla’s finances after she lost faith in her initial advisers.

More on the lawsuit

As per the outlet, Priscilla alleges that after taking Kruse’s advice, she founded a business in which her associates made up to 80% of her income while she was left with minority shares. She also claims that the funds from the biopic Priscilla, directed by Sofia Coppola, were embezzled.

Priscilla also alleges that her former business partners agreed to pay her USD 300,000 in advance, depositing the funds into bank accounts they controlled, even though she was supposed to get an ownership stake in a cosmetic company.

In addition to this, the filings also state that the defendants took USD 40,000 out of her son Navarone Garcia’s bank account without giving any notice to either party and for “no legitimate reason.”

The documents say that in order to prevent the defendants from accessing and operating her bank accounts, Priscilla is requesting revocation of the license and operating agreements for her “sham companies” and to make them responsible for their wrong actions.

As per the publication, the filing also states that they have defrauded and manipulated an old woman during very vulnerable moments in her life (including the death of her daughter) in an effort to make themselves rich.

