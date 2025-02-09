Priscilla Presley Learned About Then-Husband Elvis Presley's Cheating THIS Way; Says 'He Was Gone A Lot...'

Priscilla Presley had no filter when she talked about finding out how her then-husband and famous musician, Elvis Presley cheated on her, which was through a fan mail, that was sent to the house.

Priscilla revealed about this on February 7, Saturday during a panel at MegaCon Orlando. She talked about difficulties while navigating a marriage that had a huge influence of fame and where her spouse was continuously surrounded by other individuals, per People magazine.

She shared, “It was hard, you know, to get used to all the guys, not just Elvis but all the guys, they were like this, and I love them all, but it was a man's world, and I was really the only woman.”

Priscilla also mentioned her then-spouse’s schedule in the period after their marriage. She reportedly shared, “He was gone a lot.” She added she heard multiple stories about him.

Priscilla shared that she decided to go to their house in Palm Springs and check the mail, along with making sure that their home was fine. She explained looking through the letters when she removed them from their mailbox.

The Breakfast with Einstein star revealed, “A lot of it was like, 'Oh Elvis, thank you for the invite. Charlie Hodge [Elvis' best friend and confidante] asked me to come up and I'm so glad you, you know, you greeted me and my girlfriends.’”

She further went on to share about the explicit letters. Priscilla revealed about mails, including the one that mentioned, “Elvis, I had the best night with you. Thank you so much.” As she went through the mail, she recalled thinking, “Hello, it's getting worse.”

Priscilla revealed, “I decided, gosh, he's living another life and I just couldn't take it. Every time he'd go to Vegas or even Palm Springs, it was, you know, it was it was difficult.”

Even after facing issues in her marriage, Priscilla revealed that their union came to an end in a loving manner. She shared at the event that Elvis was a popular, “loving” and “beautiful man,” but she was not able to “take it.” Priscilla shared that that wasn't a “good life” for her.

For the unversed, the couple tied the knot in 1967 and called it quits in 1973.