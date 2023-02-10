Priscilla Presley spends quality time with Bam Margera weeks after daughter Lisa Marie Presley’s death

Elvis Presley ’s former wife and actress Priscilla is currently coping with the loss of her daughter, Lisa Marie Presley, who passed away last month after suffering a cardiac arrest. And now, almost a month later, Priscilla was seen with Margera, who uploaded a few pictures on his Instagram space. Scroll below and check them out.

On Wednesday, American skateboarder, stuntman, and filmmaker Brandon ‘Bam’ Margera took to his social media space and posted a slide show of photos featuring Priscilla Presley among others.

In the first snap, Priscilla, 77, is seen seated beside Bam, 43, as they smile for a picture. Presley is seen donning a white shirt, while she wore her hair down and sported a subtle makeup look. On the other hand, the Jackass alum was seen donning a hoodie as he clicked the selfie.

Apart from Priscilla, Bam also shared photos with her 35-year-old son Navarone Garibaldi. According to People magazine, he had also posted pictures showing having lunch with Priscilla, but they have now been deleted. Margera reportedly captioned one picture as, “Priscilla watching Phoenix the wolf,” where he referred to his 5-year-old son Phoenix Wolf.

Priscilla Presley’s daughter Lisa Marie Presley’s death

Lisa Marie Presley, Elvis Presley and Priscilla Presley’s only daughter passed away on January 12, Thursday at the age of 54. As per the reports, she was hospitalized after having suffered a massive cardiac arrest. The singer had made a public appearance just two days before her shocking demise, at the 80th Golden Globe Awards. Lisa Marie Presley was laid to rest next to her son Benjamin Keough, who passed away in July 2020 at the age of 27, in the Meditation Garden at Graceland.

After Lisa’s memorial service, Priscilla took to Twitter to share a message of gratitude with her followers. It read, “Thank you all for your condolences, you have touched me with your words. It has been a very difficult time but just knowing your love is out there makes a difference."