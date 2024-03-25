Priscilla Presley On How She Dealt With Elvis Presley's Affairs And Inappropriate Fan Interactions; Says 'Every Girl Went After Him’

Priscella Presley said, "Every girl went after him," as she recalled her romance!

Every girl in the mid-90s dreamed of being married to Elvis Presley. But Priscella, who was famously married to the late singer, shared the downsides of dating a beloved celebrity. The King of Rock had a huge fanbase, predominantly women, and being married to him was not a piece of cake!

Priscilla found a letter written for Elvis

Foxwoods hosted an event called An Evening with Priscilla Presley in Mashantucket, Connecticut. During a candid conversation, the actress recalled the difficult part of dating and being married to Elvis.

"Whether he was going on tour or going to Palm Springs or Vegas, obviously, I know there are other things going on as well," she said.

The 78-year-old actress shared an incident when she discovered a letter written for her late husband thanking him for “the best time.” The letter bothered Pricilla so much that she confronted the Burning Love singer.

"I just couldn’t let it go so I called Elvis in Vegas, [road manager] Joe Esposito answered the phone and I said `Joe, I need to talk to Elvis, please’. He said, `He’s sleeping; what do you need? Is everything OK?' I said, `No, not really. I just really need to talk to him,’” Priscilla shared.

Elvis was unhappy about his wife “snooping around” his stuff. "He wasn’t happy about that, but I wasn’t happy either,” she said. The Naked Gun actress added that he constantly had opportunities to fool around.

Did Elvis have an affair with Anita Woods?

Artist Anita Woods was rumored to be dating the Falling in Love singer. Priscella's story reveals they definitely connected, as she found “piles of letters from her.”

Rightfully so, Priscella was hurt and confronted Elvis about it, which took him by surprise. She later shared his confession about Woods, “'Yes, I care for her, but I realized that I’m not in love with her.' I was like, 'OK, that’s an awful lot of letters,' so I was concerned about Anita."

"I thought when he went back to the States, he would see her again and surely he did because it was in the paper; she was there waiting for him, and that bothers me a lot," she said

Why did Priscilla never remarry?

Elvis died at 42 in 1977, and Priscilla has never married anyone since. When asked the reason behind that decision, she simply said, “I just don't think that she could handle that.”

Apparently, the actress had vowed never to marry as long as Elvis was alive but kept her promise four decades after his death. “To be honest with you, I never wanted to marry after him. I never had any desire. No one could ever match him,” she said.