Priscilla Presley Pays Tribute To Her Late Daughter Lisa Marie Presley On Her Death Anniversary; SEE POST

Priscilla Presley shared an emotional and heartfelt post on the death anniversary of her and legendary singer Elvis Presley’s only daughter, Lisa Marie Presley, who had shockingly passed away two years ago.

Priscilla took to her Instagram on Sunday, January 12, and shared a snippet of her daughter and captioned the post by penning, “”I miss you more than words can say. I wish I could hold you, talk to you, and see your smile just one more time. I wish you could see how much you are still loved, how deeply you are missed by all of us who carry you in our hearts.” -Mom”

But it wasn't just Lisa Marie’s mother who remembered her on her death anniversary but also her daughter, Riley Keough, 35, who also paid tribute to her on her social media handle.

The 35-year-old took to her Instagram stories and penned, “I can't believe it's been 2 years," adding, "I miss you and love you so much, Mama.”

For the unversed, Lisa Marie passed away at the age of 54 on January 12, 2023, because of complications in relation to the bariatric surgery she underwent, per Entertainment Weekly’s report.

According to the publication, Lisa Marie was discovered unresponsive at her home situated in Calabasas, California, after which she was taken to the hospital. As per the report, in her autopsy, it was revealed that she suffered from long-term issues from when she underwent bariatric surgery.

Bowel obstruction was the reported cause of her death and Lisa Marie also went through abdominal pain and nausea for many months until her death, per the publication.

