Priscilla Presley reveals she was concerned about her daughter Lisa Marie marrying Micheal Jackson

Priscilla Presley's life journey connects her with both her iconic ex-husband, Elvis Presley, and her daughter, Lisa Marie Presley, whose own relationships have captivated the world. Priscilla's early romance with Elvis, which began when she was just 14, led to their marriage and the birth of Lisa Marie. This influential union shaped their family's legacy. Later, Lisa Marie's marriage to Michael Jackson further intertwined their lives in the spotlight, creating a remarkable saga of music, fame, and enduring public fascination.

Priscilla Presley shares daughter Lisa Marie’s brief marriage with Michael Jackson

Priscilla Presley recently got candid about her daughter Lisa Marie’s brief marriage with ‘King of Pop’ Michael Jackson during her exclusive interview for Talk TV’s Piers Morgan Uncensored . Priscilla revealed that she and Elvis married on May 1, 1967, when she was only 21, and on their wedding night, the couple consummated their marriage, resulting in the birth of Lisa Marie.

While talking about her daughter, Priscilla admitted being “very” concerned about her daughter and Michael Jackson’s togetherness and revealed her speculation that the King of Pop married her because he was “intrigued about Elvis.”

She said, “I was honest with her.” Priscilla then reminisced about a poignant moment when she and Lisa Marie were strolling along a Hawaiian beach. During their conversation, Lisa Marie expressed her concerns and worries about her relationship with Priscilla.

Priscilla revealed, “She said, 'Mom, I'm really concerned.' This is while they were married. And said that, 'I never see him.' I go, 'What do you mean you never see him?'" At the time, Lisa Marie admitted that her husband was “always gone.”

Priscilla continued, “I go, 'Where does he go?' and she goes, 'I don't know. I don't know where he goes. He'll call me maybe three or four days later.’ I said, 'Well, don't you ask him where he's going?'"

Jackson apparently expressed to Lisa Marie that he was simply “around” and had “things to do.”

Priscilla recalls a similar dynamic with Jackson, noting that he frequently appeared elusive in her presence. She candidly admitted, “I know he was a bit fearful of me. [Lisa Marie] told me you know, 'He's afraid of you' and I go, 'What is he afraid of me for? Why is he afraid? Why should he be afraid of me?' She goes, 'I dunno. He doesn't think you like him.' I said, 'I've hardly talked to him 'cause he always hides."

The relationship between Jackson and Lisa Marie was short-lived, culminating in their divorce in 1996, following just one and a half years of marriage. Today, Priscilla, reflecting on her interactions with Jackson, acknowledged his intelligence and exceptional talent, but she laments the fact that she never had the opportunity to truly get to know him.

Advertisement

ALSO READ: Priscilla Presley gets emotional as she talks about daughter Lisa Marie Presley’s death; calls it 'unbearable'

Priscilla Parsley revealed feeling ‘difficult’ to watch Priscilla movie

During the conversation, Priscilla also opened up about feeling “difficult” watching Priscilla's movie. She said, “It's very difficult to sit and watch a film about you and about your life and your love. I think Sofia did an amazing job. She did her homework. We spoke a couple of times, and I really put everything out for her that I could."

She continued, “Even though I was 14, I was older in life than in numbers. That was the attraction. And people think, 'Oh, it was sex, it was this.' Not at all. I never had sex with him. He was very kind, very soft, very loving. But he also respected the fact I was only 14 years old. We were more in mind and thought and that was our relationship."

The film Priscilla is based on Priscilla's own 1985 memoir, Elvis and Me. This memoir offers an intimate look into the couple's courtship, which commenced in Germany in 1959 when Priscilla was 14 and Elvis was 24. The book also delves into their subsequent marriage and ultimate divorce, shedding light on their tumultuous yet enduring relationship. The role of the iconic couple is portrayed by Cailee Spaeny and Jacob Elordi.

ALSO READ: Priscilla Presley walks away with $1 million, says Elvis Presley would be proud of Riley Keough