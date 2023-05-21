Priscilla Presley sparks feud rumors as she remains separate from family at Lisa Marie’s twins’ graduation

Priscilla Presley was there to celebrate when Lisa Marie Presley's twin daughters graduated from middle school on Friday. Though it appears that Priscilla remained separate from family which indicates that there still might be some tension over the battle of who will control Lisa Marie’s estate.

Lisa Marie died in her Los Angeles home on January 12, 2023 at the age of 54. She left her daughter Riley Keough in-charge of her estate which sparked a long battle between grandmother and granddaughter. Priscilla Presley challenged the validity of her daughter’s will in the court, demanding to take control over the estate.

Last week, Riley Keough and Priscilla Presley reached the settlement for the same but it seems that dust has not yet settled. Here is everything to know about the same.

Priscilla Presley at Lisa Marie’s twins’ graduation

Priscilla Presley looked chic as she attended Lisa Marie’s twin daughters’ middle school graduation on Friday. She donned a white blouse, black pants, and black boots, which she completed with a black and white jacket for the ceremony in Los Angeles.

Harper and Finley’s graduation was also attended by their father and Lisa Marie’s ex – Michael Lockwood. However, according to the Daily Mail, Lisa Marie remained separate from the family and left the graduation event on her own. This indicates that there is still some tension in the family after the months-long battle over who will control Lisa Marie’s trust. Earlier this week, after a months long battle, Priscilla Presley, Riley Keough, and Michael Lockwood - who represented twins in the estate agreement - came to a mutual settlement.

Priscilla Presley also gave a statement to ET and said she is ready to move on from everything. She said, “My family has resolved all confusion as it relates to our plea to the court and request for document interpretation after my daughter Lisa Marie's untimely passing. Although some media identified such a plea as a lawsuit, I want to make clear that there was never any lawsuit filed against my beloved granddaughter.”

Lisa Marie Presley, the daughter of late legendary singer Elvis Presley passed away in January, 2023. She suffered a cardiac arrest in her home in California.

