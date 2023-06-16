Priscilla Presley walks away with $1 million, says Elvis Presley would be proud of Riley Keough; Find out WHY

Priscilla Presley and Riley Keough have come to a legal settlement over the control of the funds of Lisa Marie Presley. The grandmother and granddaughter have been making headlines because of their feud over Lisa Marie Presley’s trust fund. The legal battle, at last, has come to an end with a win-win situation at hand. Priscilla is benefited from a million-dollar settlement, and Riley gets to control the $35 million trust alone.

Priscilla Presley says Elvis Presley would be proud of Riley Keough’s settlement

Lisa Marie Presley, who was the sole heir of the legendary singer Elvis Presley’s trust fund, passed away in January 2023. Lisa suffered a cardiac arrest that led to her death. The singer is survived by three daughters, Riley Keough, and twins Finely and Harper. The world was shocked when Riley was named to be the sole trustee of her estate, which was estimated to be around $35 million. Lisa Marie Presley’s mother, Priscilla, took the matter to court and laid a claim to the trust. While the matter stretched on, Riley decided to offer her grandmother, Priscilla, an offer to settle. The latter walked away with a multi-million settlement after giving up her claim on the trust fund.

A legal declaration filed by Priscilla states that she is happy that Riley put the matter behind her and decided to settle. “My daughter’s passing was both devastating and heartbreaking,” reads the declaration. “We have learned that the fans realize that we are ‘Just a Family.’ Elvis would be proud, and his and Lisa’s wishes are what are most important to all of us.”

Priscilla added, “My granddaughter, through her counsel, along with my team worked diligently and tirelessly to resolve all misunderstandings as a family.”

Priscilla Presley states there was no “fight” with Riley Keough

When Priscilla took the matter to court, reports about an argument between her and Riley kept popping up. She clarified in the document that there was no fight and it was “misconstructed.” “My January 2023 petition was misconstrued in the press as a ‘fight’ over my beloved daughter’s Trust,” Priscilla wrote. “That was not the intent. The petition was filed by a law firm who has since been terminated,” she concluded, adding, “I filed the petition to resolve all potential uncertainty surrounding the interpretation of the Promenade Trust.”

People magazine acquired documents that stated Riley was going to pay Priscilla $400,000 to pay her legal fees and $1 million to settle.

