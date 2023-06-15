Priscilla Presley will get big payday from granddaughter Riley Keough for trust settlement; DEETS here

On Tuesday PEOPLE confirmed that Riley Keough officially became the sole Trustee of her mother Lisa Marie Presley’s estate with a nod from her grandmother Priscilla Presley. The Daisy Jones & Sox actor will also be responsible for sub-trusts of her teenage sister Harper and Finley Lockwood. The court documents said that the actor will be investing the money in a manner which is most beneficial for the twins.

Meanwhile Priscilla Presley will receive one time lump sum money and will be only trustee of her son Navarone Garibaldi’s sub-trust. Lisa Marie’s half brother was granted 1/9 of the trust. Now, reports about the amount that Priscilla Presley will receive have been making rounds. Here is everything to know about the same.

Priscilla Presley will get big payday from granddaughter Riley Keough

The court documents obtained by PEOPLE indicate that Riley Keough has agreed to give her grandmother, Priscilla Presley about $1 million for the case settlement of Lisa Marie Presley’s estate. The Daisy Jones & The Six actor will also cover her legal fees of another additional $400,000. This lump sum payout will allow Riley Keough to become the sole trustee over Lisa Marie Presley’s multi-million dollar estate

The documents also state that Priscilla Presley will be given her money ‘at the same time’ Riley Keough receives the payment from her mother’s life insurance policy. This filing also indicates that Keough will take over as the official beneficiary of the Trust and Priscilla is removed as trustee on May 11, 2023.

Though Priscilla Presley will be receiving a huge lump sum one time pay from Riley Keough, TMZ reported that her request to be buried next to her late husband, Elvis Presley was denied during the negotiation talks.

Priscilla Presley and Riley Keough were earlier on good terms but since the legal drama that started in January has reportedly caused a rift.

