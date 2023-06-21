Priscilla: Sofia Coppola's directorial biopic unveils new poster, Jacob Elordi-Cailee Spaeny take center stage

A24 has unveiled the latest poster for the highly anticipated biopic Priscilla, directed by Sofia Coppola. The film delves into the life of Priscilla Presley, drawing inspiration from her 1985 biography, Elvis and Me. The recently released poster showcases Jacob Elordi as Elvis Presley and Cailee Spaeny as Priscilla Presley, providing viewers with the first glimpse into this captivating story.

A closer look at Priscilla

The film, based on Priscilla Presley's memoir, explores her journey from marrying Elvis Presley to the events leading to their eventual divorce. Sofia Coppola expressed her long-standing fascination with Priscilla's story, particularly her experiences as a teenager growing up in the extraordinary world of Graceland. Coppola compared Priscilla's transformative years to that of Marie Antoinette, emphasizing the amplified nature of her coming-of-age amid an unconventional environment.

ALSO READ: ‘I want kids to see who he was’, Priscilla Presley talks about Netflix’s Agent Elvis on her red carpet return

More about Priscilla

Condensing the amount of detailed insights from Priscilla's memoir was a difficult task for Sofia Coppola. She talked about the difficulty of trimming down the lengthy content in a 2022 interview with Vogue. Coppola also discussed the importance of finding an actress who could show the character's development from the age of 15 to 27 in her casting explanation for the role of Priscilla. She expressed her admiration for Cailee Spaeny's abilities and fresh look while expressing her belief in Spaeny's capability to portray Priscilla for the entirety of the movie.

ALSO READ: Lisa Marie Presley passes away at 54; 6 things to know about Elvis Presley's daughter

The cast of Priscilla

Cailee Spaeny, who plays Priscilla, is an American actress born on July 24, 1998. After starring in Vice, On the Basis of Sex, Bad Times at the El Royale, in the same year, she played her first significant role in the science fiction action movie Pacific Rim Uprising. She also played the title character in the 2020 occult horror movie The Craft: Legacy. On television, Spaeny had recurring roles on the HBO crime drama Mare of Easttown (2021) and the science fiction thriller Devs (2020).

Jacob Elordi, who plays Elvis, was born on June 26, 1997, in Brisbane, Australia. He is an actor best known for his roles in Swinging Safari (2017), The Kissing Booth (2018), and the HBO/A24 drama series Euphoria (2019).

The trailer for Priscilla will be released on Wednesday, heightening anticipation for this compelling biopic. As of now, the official release date for the movie has yet to be announced.

Advertisement

ALSO READ: Priscilla Presley walks away with $1 million, says Elvis Presley would be proud of Riley Keough; Find out WHY